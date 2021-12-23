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Release the Vital Statistics
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60 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"You have seven days to produce our vital statistics . . . You work for us, and I know We the People agree with me: in this seven days (cheers of support). So you want to shame me for not wearing a mask? You want to use the term 'storm' the Rood Center? 'Storm'? When we were politely escorted in without masks. You are lying. You are lying to us, and you are lying to yourselves."
"You have seven days to produce our vital statistics . . . You work for us, and I know We the People agree with me: in this seven days (cheers of support). So you want to shame me for not wearing a mask? You want to use the term 'storm' the Rood Center? 'Storm'? When we were politely escorted in without masks. You are lying. You are lying to us, and you are lying to yourselves."
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