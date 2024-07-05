PUTIN - Ukrainian Troops Must Withdraw from Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson - with PM Orban, Spoke to Reporters

Putin and Orban concluded talks in the Kremlin.

The conversation between the two leaders lasted more than 2.5 hours.

The leaders of the two countries gave statements to the press.

Putin: Ukrainian troops must withdraw from Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson.

➡️Putin revealed that he discussed with Orban (Hungary) possible ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict; the Hungarian Prime Minister mentioned his recent contacts in Kiev.

➡️Orban called for a ceasefire to create conditions for negotiations on Ukraine, as Putin reported.

➡️Russia sees that Kiev is not ready to abandon war completely, Putin stated.

➡️Kiev refuses to consider ceasing fire, as it would remove the pretext for extending martial law, emphasized Putin.

➡️Moscow advocates for a complete and final resolution of the conflict, not just a ceasefire or pause for Kiev's rearmament, Putin asserted.

➡️Putin noted that if Ukraine ends martial law, they would have to hold presidential elections, with the current Ukrainian authorities' chances of winning, according to the Russian president, close to zero.