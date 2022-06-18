Lee Merritt: Covid is More About 1984 Than Medicine, U.S. is Behind This Biowarfare

Dr. Lee Merritt discusses the medical technocracy and how it's really more about 1984 than it is about medicine. The globalists used health to do an end run around the constitution and have been more successful than they've ever been. They've used the unproven point that Covid is a virus that is transmitting disease. There is much evidence that what we call influenza is in fact an electromagnetic problem of the ionosphere, we never had seasonal flu until we laid down telegram lines. Covid is convenient to cover up the changes we would've seen from rolling out 5G, but is also likely a man-made bioweapon or genetic poison (synthetic nanoparticle). She believes the U.S. and not the Chinese is behind this biowarfare and that we're in a genetic war with the goal of depopulation, transhumanism, as well as bringing down Western civilization. The Russians and Chinese didn't force their armies to take this genetic agent, the militaries of the Western world have been compromised.





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Websites

Website https://www.drleemerritt.com

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About Dr. Lee Merritt

Dr. Lee Merritt began her medical career at the age of four, carrying her father’s “black bag” on housecalls, along the back roads of Iowa. In 1980 she graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York, where she was elected to life membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery.





Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.





At age 63 she won a female bodybuilding championship in Physique class—with a lot of help from her friends and patience of her family. As a lifelong advocate of free market, patient-centered medicine Dr. Merritt had the opportunity to appear on the John Stossel show to speak against Obamacare. More recently she has appeared on numerous radio programs discussing Covid-19, the futility of mask mandates, and other lies and omissions from the medical “technocrats”.





Her recent speech at Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on “Sars-CoV2 and the Rise of Medical Technocracy” has been widely viewed on YouTube, and forwarded on by Dr. Mercola—one of her medical heroes. She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the four generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)