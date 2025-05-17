Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act & BANs "YOUR BODY IS THE KEY NODE ON THE NETWORK"

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

Empowering the Connected Person through IoT: Body Computing & Wearable Health Innovations https://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

LIVE: House Panel Probes Government Surveillance and Privacy Rights

Streamed live on Apr 8, 2025

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance holds a hearing titled “A Continued Pattern of Government Surveillance of U.S. Citizens” at 10 a.m. ET on April 8. The panel examines surveillance practices, data purchases, and privacy protections under the Fourth Amendment.

Witnesses include Gene Schaerr, general counsel for the Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability; Phil Kiko, principal at Williams and Jensen; James Czerniawski, senior policy analyst for Americans for Prosperity; and Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union.

https://www.youtube.com/live/Xq6hfXcc2ns

Regulatory Harm or Harmonization? Examining the Opportunity to Improve the Cyber Regulatory Regime

Streamed live on Mar 11, 2025

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee Hearing: Regulatory Harm or Harmonization? Examining the Opportunity to Improve the Cyber Regulatory Regime | Event ID: 117906

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crln45rQE3U





Reauthorizing Cybersecurity Information Sharing Activities that Underpin U.S. National Cyber Defense

Streamed live 19 hours ago

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee Hearing: In Defense of Defensive Measures: Reauthorizing Cybersecurity Information Sharing Activities that Underpin U.S. National Cyber Defense | Event ID: 118149

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRfQLqPeRB4





The Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) of 2015 aimed to facilitate the sharing of cybersecurity information between private entities, the federal government, and other non-federal entities. It allowed private sector entities to share cyber threat information with each other and with the government, and vice versa, to improve overall cybersecurity. The act provides legal protections for this sharing, including liability protections for private entities engaging in these activities and exemptions from certain disclosure requirements

what is the ka band used for

Satellite Communications:

Ka band is widely used for satellite internet services, including those in geostationary orbit (GEO) like Inmarsat I-5 and Kacific K-1, as well as in low Earth orbit (LEO) with Starlink and Iridium Next.

Radar Systems:

Law enforcement radar systems, particularly police radar guns, often operate in the Ka band due to its high resolution and less susceptibility to interference compared to other bands.

Mobile Networks:

Some 5th generation mobile networks will partially overlap with the Ka band frequencies (28, 38, and 60 GHz), according to Wikipedia.

Other Applications:

Ka band is also used in cosmic microwave background experiments, high-resolution close-range targeting radars, and some microwave communications.

human body communication

does the ka band communicate with body area networks

Yes, Ka-band can be used for communication with Body Area Networks (BANs). The Ka-band, which falls within the microwave frequency range, is particularly well-suited for short-range, high-speed data transmission, a key requirement for body-centric communication. Additionally, Ka-band is used in satellite communication, enabling the transfer of data from BANs to central hubs via satellite interactive terminals

The Ka-band (26.5-40 GHz) is a microwave frequency band ideal for high-speed data transmission. This makes it suitable for applications like Body Area Networks (BANs), which involve wireless communication between sensors worn on the body and a central hub

Network-centric warfare (NCW), also known as net-centric warfare, is a military doctrine that leverages information technology to gain a strategic advantage by connecting dispersed forces through a network



