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Trafficker Pedophiles are using Instagram (and FB etc.) to groom children in the World! [18.02.2022]
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70 views • February 19, 2022
'You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.'
- William Wilberforce
Note: The sick satanic sexually derailed LGBTQIA+ supporting Pedophiles are everywere... Also here in Denmark... And many Danish 'Freedom Fighters' support the Satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda and are sick satanic sexually derailed...
I can give a long list of names... And NO one seems to know, NO one seems to care...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented! Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.[13.02.2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
While all people who have been affected by this plague of evil are victims in some way, and there are and have been millions of victims, the REAL VICTIMS ARE OUR CHILDREN!
EVERY YEAR 300,000 AMERICAN children are being lured into the sex trade. And it’s not a kidnapping-in-a-foreign-country style trafficking – that’s not really how it works: It’s pedophiles scouring appropriately aged kids games with message boards and social apps that groom, extort, and blackmail your children into sending them explicit photos, sell them on the black-net, and tell them if they alert their parents or friends they will send this photos to their friends and family.
This documentary removes the veil of secrecy and uncovers the prolific problem that is not only in your backyard, but could even be in your house. YOU NEED TO KNOW HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE!
IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT HERE - COMING SOON!
itshappeningrighthere.com
https://vip.celebritybrandingagency.com/itshappeningrighthere/
http://ourrescue.org/'
https://my.ourrescue.org/website-subscribe-thx-one-time
--
In this episode, the Jenkins family shares their story about how allowing their daughters on social media was more dangerous than they anticipated. They express that most parents are naive to what their children are exposed to online.
Christopher R. Swanson, a local county sheriff, joins the effort to spread awareness about the predator community and how we can combat this problem.
For more information on how to protect your children and loved ones from the predator community, like this video and subscribe to our channel.
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal... https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#Itshappeningrighthere
#TimBallard
357 views Feb 18, 2022
Operation Underground Railroad
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bzhhzD51p6M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
- William Wilberforce
Note: The sick satanic sexually derailed LGBTQIA+ supporting Pedophiles are everywere... Also here in Denmark... And many Danish 'Freedom Fighters' support the Satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda and are sick satanic sexually derailed...
I can give a long list of names... And NO one seems to know, NO one seems to care...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented! Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.[13.02.2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
While all people who have been affected by this plague of evil are victims in some way, and there are and have been millions of victims, the REAL VICTIMS ARE OUR CHILDREN!
EVERY YEAR 300,000 AMERICAN children are being lured into the sex trade. And it’s not a kidnapping-in-a-foreign-country style trafficking – that’s not really how it works: It’s pedophiles scouring appropriately aged kids games with message boards and social apps that groom, extort, and blackmail your children into sending them explicit photos, sell them on the black-net, and tell them if they alert their parents or friends they will send this photos to their friends and family.
This documentary removes the veil of secrecy and uncovers the prolific problem that is not only in your backyard, but could even be in your house. YOU NEED TO KNOW HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE!
IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT HERE - COMING SOON!
itshappeningrighthere.com
https://vip.celebritybrandingagency.com/itshappeningrighthere/
http://ourrescue.org/'
https://my.ourrescue.org/website-subscribe-thx-one-time
--
In this episode, the Jenkins family shares their story about how allowing their daughters on social media was more dangerous than they anticipated. They express that most parents are naive to what their children are exposed to online.
Christopher R. Swanson, a local county sheriff, joins the effort to spread awareness about the predator community and how we can combat this problem.
For more information on how to protect your children and loved ones from the predator community, like this video and subscribe to our channel.
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal... https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#Itshappeningrighthere
#TimBallard
357 views Feb 18, 2022
Operation Underground Railroad
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bzhhzD51p6M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
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