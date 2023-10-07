Alien Wars, Jet Chases and the Great Northeast Blackout Commentary 94

Part 2:

In the latest edition of Bartley's Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James discusses the legacy of Dr. James MacDonald, Atmospheric Physicist and UFO Investigator. Dr. MacDonald allegedly "committed suicide" after publicly stating that alien craft were responsible for a series of power outages in America. James also discusses the Great Northeast Blackout of November 9th 1965 which was the direct result of Alien Interference. James also discusses important UFO-Jet Chases in history including the incident involving two Royal Iranian Air Force F-4 Phantoms just after midnight on September 19th 1976 and a very large UFO over Tehran. James also discusses the disappearance of two F-14D Tomcats after they were sent to intercept a large triangular shaped UFO near Cabo Rojo Puerto Rico. There were over one hundred witnesses on the ground who observed this event. In both of these cases smaller craft were seen to come out of the larger craft.