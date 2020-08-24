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MillennialMikey Research Plan (Part 1) - Sovereignty
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34 views • August 24, 2020
This is part 1 of a multi-part series for those who are interested in doing independent research. I present four site resources about sovereignty and learning what your true status is and how to claim it. This is a must see for those who want to know about their unalienable rights!
Check out my site!!!
https://millennialmikey.com
SITE RESOURCE #1 - Sovereignty Education and Defense Ministry (SEDM)
https://sedm.org
SITE RESOURCE #2 - Family Guardian
https://famguardian.org
SITE RESOURCE #3 - Do Not Be Fooled By Government
https://notfooledbygovernment.com
SITE RESOURCE #4 - Legal Information Institute
https://law.cornell.edu
Happy researching!
Check out my site!!!
https://millennialmikey.com
SITE RESOURCE #1 - Sovereignty Education and Defense Ministry (SEDM)
https://sedm.org
SITE RESOURCE #2 - Family Guardian
https://famguardian.org
SITE RESOURCE #3 - Do Not Be Fooled By Government
https://notfooledbygovernment.com
SITE RESOURCE #4 - Legal Information Institute
https://law.cornell.edu
Happy researching!
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