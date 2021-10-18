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Liberal Tyranny Is Already Ruling You
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170 views • October 18, 2021
Liberals have successfully destroyed everyone's constitutional rights and they are never going to stop.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
00:19 Tucker Carlson: There are two systems of justice of republicans and democrats
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6277450185001/?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
00:19 Tucker Carlson: There are two systems of justice of republicans and democrats
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6277450185001/?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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