Dr. Peter McCullough, John Leake: Truth About Monkeypox, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Fear Tactics

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Dr. Peter McCullough & Author John Leake join us today to discuss the truth about Monkeypox and the uncanny timing of this outbreak just in time for the amendments to the International Health Regulations being proposed by the globalists.

We also discuss Dr. McCullough & John Leake's new book, The Courage to Face Covid-19: https://couragetofacecovid.com/





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