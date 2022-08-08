First it was 4 Doctors but here are also 3 children dead within a week after vaccination





Jim Crenshaw





An 11-year-old girl died from cardiac arrest in France. This news comes in the same week that a 13-year-old died from myocarditis and an 8-year-old boy died following receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.





“Children don’t just keel over and die” We must NOT normalize these sudden deaths as the media are with the dead babies and athletes. God only knows how many children across this world that have been murdered with this shit.

Source: Tinamjo: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/x8ToIBYwm3ih/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/am9bWPqFdqZe/



