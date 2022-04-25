Mark Steele returns just at the start of Lock Down in 2020. The scale of the attack on us, using LED lighting, which have been allowed to emit extremely damaging UV a and UV B damaging light, is just one of the technologies Mark is highlighting, to simply Kill Us.

The range fierce LED headlights in certain German cars, should be a warning. Now the AA have released special glasses ton filter out those lethal UV A and UV B frequencies, to save your site.

Government of course is very anxious to make sure as many dangerous and lethal technologies are unleashed on the public as possible, not just the lethal (slowly) injections, but the very lights used to in cars and street lighting.

Since his protests, many councils have installed safer lighting without the lethal UV light.