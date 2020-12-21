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EUROPE, WAKE UP! | European Migrant Crisis
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33 views • December 21, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3618/europe-wake-up-european-migrant-crisis
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3618-europe-wake-up-european-migrant-crisis
The European Migrant Crisis is coming to a head throughout Europe - and the future of many countries and the European Union hang in the balance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he considers the deal between Turkey and the EU which prevented migrants from flooding into Europe breached. The Netherlands, France and Germany are on the verge of elections which will determine their future survival as nations. What will they choose? Will they wake up?
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3618-europe-wake-up-european-migrant-crisis
The European Migrant Crisis is coming to a head throughout Europe - and the future of many countries and the European Union hang in the balance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he considers the deal between Turkey and the EU which prevented migrants from flooding into Europe breached. The Netherlands, France and Germany are on the verge of elections which will determine their future survival as nations. What will they choose? Will they wake up?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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