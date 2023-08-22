Joe Biden finally arrives in Maui 13 days later, he's met by OUTRAGED locals

As Joe Biden finally arrives in Maui, he's met by OUTRAGED locals holding signs that read: "You're too late!" "Actions speak louder than words." Just brutal.
As the motorcade passes, people shout F-- YOU, F--YOU:
