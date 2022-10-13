Instrumented results: Weston Price sulphur ghee diet, orin vs CDS, Sally Fallon book

Perfusion Index dip, urine therapy vs CDS, Weston Price sulphur ghee diet instrumented results.
This continuing DIY-treatment diary covers..
A dip in my now-awesome Perfusion Index re-confirms validity of the Weston A. Price / Sally Fallon diet as my probable explainer-saviour from a nearly-SADS outcome.
Perfusion not significantly bettered with Urine Therapy.
Restored perfusion also tied to CDS, magnetic pulsing, not (over)cooking sulfur foods.
Per Law of Appreciation, thanks for all who saved me most-recently from SADSness, including ..
Sally Fallon
Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman
Abraham Hicks
Inventors in China
Health Ranger
COMUSAV health practitioners
Ghee and raw dairy makers
Bob Beck, inventor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.