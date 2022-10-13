Create New Account
Instrumented results: Weston Price sulphur ghee diet, orin vs CDS, Sally Fallon book
Published a month ago

Perfusion Index dip, urine therapy vs CDS, Weston Price sulphur ghee diet instrumented results.

This continuing DIY-treatment diary covers..

A dip in my now-awesome Perfusion Index re-confirms validity of the Weston A. Price / Sally Fallon diet as my probable explainer-saviour from a nearly-SADS outcome.

Perfusion not significantly bettered with Urine Therapy.

Restored perfusion also tied to CDS, magnetic pulsing, not (over)cooking sulfur foods.


Per Law of Appreciation, thanks for all who saved me most-recently from SADSness, including  ..

Sally Fallon


Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman


Abraham Hicks


Inventors in China


Health Ranger


COMUSAV health practitioners


Ghee and raw dairy makers


Bob Beck, inventor

