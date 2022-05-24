🏳️🇺🇦 Captured AFU soldier urges his fellow soldiers to lay down their arms



💬 "On the very first day, our brigade lost 75 percent of its personnel killed and wounded. My comrades and I had the task of staying at spot as cannon fodder under the fire of Russian artillery, so that Ukrainian intelligence could detect the launch site. The Ukrainian army does not appreciate people's lives, sends them to their deaths to detect enemy artillery. It's true. I surrendered and saved my life. Now I really regret my choice, and you will also regret it, if you choose war. While you still have the opportunity, think about it and realize that this war is not worth your lives. Guys, do everything possible to avoid being sent to war. Try to escape, drop your weapons, refuse, surrender."



Source @MoD Russia