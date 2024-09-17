I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 5: The Ten Commandments

Apostasy has always been around and it is the duty of every Christian to be vigilant because God will not change his spiritual laws to accommodate people with a reprobate mind. Our Creator is all about law and order; everything created by God has taken place according to His spiritual and physical laws and there is nothing that exists outside of these parameters.

On the other hand, Satan is completely lawless and so are his followers. Mankind understands the need to adhere to the scientific laws which govern our universe but humanity is also void of understanding when it comes to spiritual laws.

The Ten Commandments were the foundational structure for the nation of Israel and they are the underpinning for all civilizations who believe in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Any nation that holds to the Ten Commandments will be strong because its families will be blessed by God.

These commandments are not intended to be joy killers, but parameters in which mankind obeys the Lord and is blessed. They are unchangeable rules which show respect for God and our fellow man and will be in existence until the end of time.

DECEMBER 13, 2015

