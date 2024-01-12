Create New Account
One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" hoax
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" hoax:

"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in carbon dioxide. You can’t say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."

Source (https://youtube.com/watch?v=rweblFwt-BM)

Mirrored @RealWideAwakeMedia

Keywords
global warming hoaxthomas sowellman-made

