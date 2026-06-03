Biggest Terrorists in World USA & Israel / POLICE shown Are The ENEMY

May 28th 2026 POWERFUL/moving Live Stream With Christopher James

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Americans are finished... allowing such genocide and pedophilia at highest levels and they ALL DO NOTHING WITH ALL YOUR GUNS...POLICE & MILITARY!!!!





Right now The USA and Israel are waging war against mankind on every level including their own people... the American people are officially lost and cowards allowing these maggots to destroy everything while slaughtering children worldwide with their corrupt and thug military's.





The rest of the world must rise up and remove this evil from our world... we have the power to do that with many other military's but NO ONE is doing a DAMN THING... because they are ALL part of this satanic group operating at highest levels in our world... this is a spiritual war that requires a barrel of a gun to stop this evil and wipe it off the face of this earth.





The American people are the most ignorant people in the world if they just watch this ONE VIDEO... they will learn so much and see the enemy they must ride out and face on mass as quickly as possible.





Maybe if the Americans all took MasterPeace they could clear up their consciousness that is corrupt to the core... if you don't know about masterpiece you best learn it now and get it for your family and friends to help fight back to what is occurring against all of us immune systems under attack.... here are the 3 products the world should be using right now to stop so much against us all and clean up our immune system at cellular level.





Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.





MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3





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