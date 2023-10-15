Create New Account
Jeevan Ravindra: Interview with Janna Jihad (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1904 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Amnesty International UK at:-

https://youtu.be/DZmrIJh6eis?si=v5njuYx1W3B5SwH9

24 Jan 2022 #Palestine #WestBank #EndIsraeliApartheidWatch this inspiring interview with youth journalist Janna Jihad hosted by youth journalist Jeevan Ravindran. Janna Jihad is a Palestinian who lives in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and is one of the world’s youngest press card-carrying journalists.


00:00:00 Introductions

00:02:30 Janna Jihad's Background - Life In Nabi Salih

00:12:10 How Has Being A Child Shaped Your Experience Of The Occupation

00:18:33 Why Did You Decide To Become A Journalist?

00:23:33 Thoughts On Rise Of Social Media

00:28:00 How To Make Sure People Don't Forget About Palestine

00:31:30 How To Avoid Burnout of Activism

00:35:32 Q&A1: Message To Young People To Improve Future of Palestinians

00:41:58 Q&A2: What Can We Do As Western People To Help Your Cause?

00:45:00 What Are The Challenges You Face As A Palestinian Journalist?

00:50:30 Last Thoughts


#Palestine #JannaJihad #EndIsraeliApartheid #WestBank #YouthJournalism


----------------------------------------------


🕯️ Learn why & how we fight for human rights:

https://www.Amnesty.org.uk


📢 Stay in touch for human rights news:


Facebook: http://amn.st/UK-FB

Twitter: http://amn.st/UK-Twitter

Instagram: http://amn.st/UK-IG


🎁 Buy from our ethical shop & support the movement:

https://www.amnestyshop.org.uk

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinamnestybdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomjanna jihad

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket