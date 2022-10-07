La Corona del Sol Negro Naciente

Este vídeo lo hice durante la debacle del 2020. Este ilustra la ingeniería social o hechicería por parte de la nueva casta sacerdotal: los tecnócratas. Solo que esta vez Kali no es ni una diosa, ni ningún principio sagrado, sino un autómata programado por un hechicero que se cree Dios.
