Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 19, 2022
Visionary filmmaker, Mikki Willis, and comedian, JP Sears, join Del to discuss the prelaunch party for Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening on September 16th, which is available to watch now, on The Highwire. For more info go to thehighwire.com/plandemic3
#Plandemic3 #MikkiWillis #JPSears
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kpxfx-plandemic-3-set-to-rock-the-world.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.