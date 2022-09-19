PLANDEMIC 3 SET TO ROCK THE WORLD

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 19, 2022
Visionary filmmaker, Mikki Willis, and comedian, JP Sears, join Del to discuss the prelaunch party for Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening on September 16th, which is available to watch now, on The Highwire. For more info go to thehighwire.com/plandemic3
#Plandemic3 #MikkiWillis #JPSears
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