Conspiracy Theories - China Fentanyl - Blocking the Sun
Right Edition
Right Edition
32 followers
47 views • 5 days ago

China continues to subsidize deadly fentanyl exports


Investigators for a U.S. House committee released a report on Tuesday detailing what they describe as new evidence the Chinese government is continuing to "directly" subsidize "the manufacturing and export of illicit fentanyl."


https://www.npr.org/2024/04/16/1244964595/fentanyl-china-precursor-overdose



Fentanyl Supply Chains in China: Chinese Fentanyl Makers and Domestic Circulation


The Chinese government has authorized a limited number of manufacturers to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and medicines involving narcotic drugs and other controlled substances (Table below).


https://www.cfr.org/blog/fentanyl-supply-chains-china-chinese-fentanyl-makers-and-domestic-circulation



Canada's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad decade. The numbers prove it


https://nationalpost.com/opinion/inside-lost-liberal-decade


Liberals Claim to Value Empathy, But Have None For Conservatives


About a decade ago. social psychologist Jonathan Haidt did a series of studies that showed that conservatives and moderates are quite good at anticipating the values and priorities of liberals, but liberals are quite bad at understanding how conservatives think.


https://hotair.com/david-strom/2025/04/07/study-liberals-claim-to-value-empathy-but-have-none-for-conservatives-n3801518



Liberals, Not Conservatives, Express More Psychoticism


Psychoticism: Uncooperative, hostile, troublesome, socially withdrawn, manipulative, and lack of feelings of inferiority


https://reason.com/2016/06/10/liberals-not-conservatives-express-more/



THE GLOBAL WARMING SCAM


The Global Warming Scam has been perpetrated in order to support the Environmentalist belief that the earth is

being harmed by the emission of greenhouse gases from the combustion of fossil fuels


https://friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/GlobalWarmingScam_Gray.pdf



Bill Gates-backed plan to block the sun and reverse global warming


And yet, Make Sunsets' solar geoengineering, which they hope to fund by selling 'cooling credits' to eco-friendly companies, has drawn strong criticism from experts.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14022119/Bill-Gates-backed-plan-block-sun-reverse-global-warming.html



Bill Gates is an Authoritarian Sociopath Masquerading as a Heroic Nerd


https://thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/bill-gates-is-an-authoritarian-sociopath-masquerading-as-a-heroic-nerd/



Florida Ban on Weather Alteration, 'Chemtrails' Passes Senate Floor With DeSantis Approval


https://floridianpress.com/2025/04/florida-ban-on-weather-alteration-chemtrails-passes-senate-floor-with-desantis-approval/



Tennessee passes 'chemtrail' bill banning airborne chemicals


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68716894



ICE Denver levies over $8 million in fines on local businesses for employment violations


https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-denver-levies-over-8-million-fines-local-businesses-employment-violations

