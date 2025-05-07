Conspiracy Theories - China Fentanyl - Blocking the Sun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China continues to subsidize deadly fentanyl exports
Investigators for a U.S. House committee released a report on Tuesday detailing what they describe as new evidence the Chinese government is continuing to "directly" subsidize "the manufacturing and export of illicit fentanyl."
https://www.npr.org/2024/04/16/1244964595/fentanyl-china-precursor-overdose
Fentanyl Supply Chains in China: Chinese Fentanyl Makers and Domestic Circulation
The Chinese government has authorized a limited number of manufacturers to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and medicines involving narcotic drugs and other controlled substances (Table below).
https://www.cfr.org/blog/fentanyl-supply-chains-china-chinese-fentanyl-makers-and-domestic-circulation
Canada's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad decade. The numbers prove it
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/inside-lost-liberal-decade
Liberals Claim to Value Empathy, But Have None For Conservatives
About a decade ago. social psychologist Jonathan Haidt did a series of studies that showed that conservatives and moderates are quite good at anticipating the values and priorities of liberals, but liberals are quite bad at understanding how conservatives think.
https://hotair.com/david-strom/2025/04/07/study-liberals-claim-to-value-empathy-but-have-none-for-conservatives-n3801518
Liberals, Not Conservatives, Express More Psychoticism
Psychoticism: Uncooperative, hostile, troublesome, socially withdrawn, manipulative, and lack of feelings of inferiority
https://reason.com/2016/06/10/liberals-not-conservatives-express-more/
THE GLOBAL WARMING SCAM
The Global Warming Scam has been perpetrated in order to support the Environmentalist belief that the earth is
being harmed by the emission of greenhouse gases from the combustion of fossil fuels
https://friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/GlobalWarmingScam_Gray.pdf
Bill Gates-backed plan to block the sun and reverse global warming
And yet, Make Sunsets' solar geoengineering, which they hope to fund by selling 'cooling credits' to eco-friendly companies, has drawn strong criticism from experts.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14022119/Bill-Gates-backed-plan-block-sun-reverse-global-warming.html
Bill Gates is an Authoritarian Sociopath Masquerading as a Heroic Nerd
https://thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/bill-gates-is-an-authoritarian-sociopath-masquerading-as-a-heroic-nerd/
Florida Ban on Weather Alteration, 'Chemtrails' Passes Senate Floor With DeSantis Approval
https://floridianpress.com/2025/04/florida-ban-on-weather-alteration-chemtrails-passes-senate-floor-with-desantis-approval/
Tennessee passes 'chemtrail' bill banning airborne chemicals
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68716894
ICE Denver levies over $8 million in fines on local businesses for employment violations
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-denver-levies-over-8-million-fines-local-businesses-employment-violations