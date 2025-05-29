What’s behind the controversial new aid system for Gaza? | DW News

A new organization set up to distribute food and medicine to Gaza says it has begun deliveries. The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is backed by Israel and the US. Little is known about its funding, and the foundation has been accused of helping Israel achieve its military objectives. The foundation's former director resigned suddenly before work began, saying the new arrangements compromise basic humanitarian principles. Israel claims the new system is needed to stop Hamas stealing supplies.

