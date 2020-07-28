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Tactics of Communists Then are Tactics of Communists NOW
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19 views • July 28, 2020
Here is a video from the 1960s showing tactics of communists. When you recognize the degree of funding and organization of the groups destroying liberty, I think you will see the need to unite. Contact us and get involved. We will reach out to members of this group in the coming weeks with details on what you can do.
Enjoy, subscribe, and repost.
#freedom #urcp #liberty #voluntaryism #sjw #blm
thx
Enjoy, subscribe, and repost.
#freedom #urcp #liberty #voluntaryism #sjw #blm
thx
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