Plugged Arteries Fixed: Dr. Wallach's Secret to Clear Arteries
InfoHealth News
107 followers
243 views • 2 days ago

Plugged Arteries Fixed: Dr. Wallach's Secret to Clear Arteries

Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613

Plugged Arteries FIXED Naturally – Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals the SHOCKING Truth Doctors Won't Tell You! In this eye-opening call, a 69-year-old man with type 2 diabetes, stents in his legs, a pacemaker/defibrillator, and atrial fibrillation gets Dr. Wallach's no-BS protocol to UNPLUG blocked arteries WITHOUT more surgery or dangerous drugs!Dr. Wallach exposes the BIG LIE: It's NOT cholesterol or saturated fat clogging your arteries—it's INFLAMMATION from fried foods, processed meats, bad oils, and gluten! He explains how to reverse plaque buildup, support healthy blood flow, manage blood sugar, and even link atrial fibrillation to spine/disc issues (not just the heart).Key fixes Dr. Wallach recommends:Eliminate inflammatory foods immediately

Healthy Brain and Heart Pack for artery support & blood flow

Gluccogel + Sweeties for blood sugar & arthritis relief

Ultimate Daily Classic tablets

Cardio Beats for endurance & cardiovascular health

Plus Gluccogenics and more Youngevity powerhouses!


Don't wait for another heart attack or stroke—blocked arteries shorten your life! Start unplugging yours today with the minerals and nutrition your body craves.


Ultimate Selenium: https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971


Radio Show:

#PluggedArteries #DrJoelWallach #CloggedArteries #UnblockArteriesNaturally #Youngevity #HeartHealth #NaturalHeartCure #ReverseArteryPlaque #CholesterolMyth #AtrialFibrillation #DiabetesFix #InflammationCause #HealthyBloodFlow #WallachProtocol #AvoidBypassSurgery #MineralDeficiency #CardioHealth #NaturalRemedies

0:00 – Intro: Plugged Arteries Can Shorten Your Life – Dr. Wallach Warning

0:45 – Caller's Story: 69yo with Diabetes, Leg Stents, Pacemaker, A-Fib

2:30 – The REAL Cause of Plugged Arteries (Not Cholesterol!)

4:15 – Inflammation from Fried Foods, Oils, Processed Meats, Gluten

6:00 – Diet Changes to Unplug Arteries Fast

8:20 – Supplements: Healthy Brain & Heart Pack for Blood Flow

10:45 – Gluccogel + Sweeties for Blood Sugar & Arthritis

13:10 – Ultimate Daily Classic & Cardio Beats Recommendations

15:30 – Atrial Fibrillation Linked to Back/Spine Issues?

17:50 – Avoid Surgery – Start Natural Protocol Today

19:00 – Call to Action: Order Youngevity & Take the Quiz

dr joel wallachblocked arteriesclogged arteriescholesterol mythplugged arteriesunblock arteries naturallyreverse clogged arteriesunplugged arteries wallachheart disease natural curearterial plaque reversal
