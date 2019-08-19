© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2012 VMAX with Akrapovic slip ons
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • August 19, 2019
I replaced the stock mufflers with the brushed titanium Acropovic slip on mufflers. I was fortunate that they are the same color scheme of my 2012 VMAX. I also replaced the catalytic converter with the Akropovic collector. Doing these shaved about 20 lbs off of the bike. Now it sounds like a real muscle bike.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.