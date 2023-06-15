Create New Account
Xavier Ayral on the Current World Crisis, Russia and Prophecies of an Impending Universal War!
June 15, 2023


Renowned author of "Revelations: Hidden Secret Messages of the Virgin Mary" breaks down the current world crisis and discusses prophecies regarding the coming world war.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6ZqFSZhJo8

