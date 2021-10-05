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The Importance of Property
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160 views • October 05, 2021
John Locke said, "Government has no other end, but the preservation of property". If so, then why (all over the country) are police forces refusing to defend property and prosecutors are not only NOT defending property from criminals, but criminalizing law-abiding people who are defending their property? If those in power are no longer carrying out the basic functions of government, then what is it?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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