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'Unindoctrinate Yourself with the 'Christian Whistleblower' _ KMN LIVE feat. Jeffrey Daugherty.mp4' (2%). Do not close this window until the upload process is complete.
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43 views • May 28, 2021
The HARD COLD TRUTH Adam Green is sharing is EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to "the powers that be." Not only was his YouTube Channel was completely deleted, but the independent website he built afterwards (KnowMoreNews.org) was also removed.
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