“100k U.S. Lives Could Be Saved With HCQ!”, 3146

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD, the top epidemiologist at Yale University, made this stunning announcement on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox last night; that if the FDA would allow all U.S. physicians to do what many of them are already doing – that is treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine – up to 100,000 American could be saved in the next 6 months.

[insert to “the medical facts.”]

Dr. Risch said that the politics of this propaganda war has even affected some physicians…

[insert from: “… saying that all…” to “… usage of these drugs.”]

Well, Laura isn’t the only one, in fact, she probably got it from us. She was a follower to Beth’s Twitter channel before it was killed off by YouTube several weeks ago – yup, a Twitter channel with nearly 100,000 followers snuffed out for one reason – our work bringing HCQ to light.

So why would HCQ be so important to the minions of satan?

Because if it becomes widely believed that there is a cure – and possibly a preventative for COVID-19, then this entire debate about masks – what masks – and shutting down the economy and not reopening schools – all of that becomes moot instantly.

And what does that do? Kills off this main exploit the Chinese communists have been using to cripple the United States and to cripple President Trump – their strongest enemy among American Presidents ever!

[insert from: “Now, I’ve gotta…” to “It’s stunning to me!”]

And that is exactly why this ruse has been so effective. Never before in human history has such a huge percentage of the world of medicine been deceptively swayed by the world of politics. They claim to still follow the scientific method – but they are not! They have been pressured into not following the scientific method – not following the science.

No, for the first time, American medicine has ceded its treasured spot as the chief truth tellers in world medicine. That leadership has now been taken over by honest medical groups in France, India and Bangladesh.

It’s incredible that thousands of physicians on the front-line of this war against COVID-19 know it works. They take it for themselves and their families, yet so many will not speak out for fear losing their medical licenses.

That’s why it’s taken so long to sink in – because it’s unprecedented that physicians at the top would lie to the American public on such a dangerously large scale.

[insert at: “I think there has been…” to end.]

Wow! There has never been a medical deception so vast that it will deliberately cost up to 100,000 additional American lives - that could easily be saved - if only President Trump would place one call to the new head of the FDA, Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, who has only held that position for 7 months, and tell him to rescind his order which forbade physicians from using their own best judgments with their patients when it comes to legacy drugs already proven to be safe and effective for other indications like HCQ and Ivermectin.

This will eventually come out. Dr. Faustus will not be able to hide the facts forever.

[insert graphic of Fauci’s Lies]

Thank God, Dr. Risch is sticking to his guns at Yale!

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.