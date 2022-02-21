Ambassador: Russia is NOT Planning to Invade Ukraine, "There is No Invasion, and There [are] No Such Plans."

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov on “Face the Nation”



Russian Ambassador: NATO Is "Not A Peace-Loving NGO," It Is A Military Bloc, And Russia Demands It Stop Expanding Into The Former Soviet Union



Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Russia is not planning to invade Ukraine, saying "there is no invasion, and there [are] no such plans."



However, what Russia does want is for NATO to stop expanding Eastward.



"We would like to stop such expansion. We would like the United States to withdraw their troops and their weaponry from those states, because it's our lives, it's our guarantees of security for our people. We don't want to see military machinery deployed along the boundary with the Russian Federation. Let's discuss it. Let's solve it," he said.