MV Dali & Baltimore Bridge April 1, 2024 Update | Coast Guard opening a New Channel

MV Dali & Baltimore Bridge April 1, 2024 Update | New Channel, Who is in Charge & End of NTSB News: In this episode - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - provides an update on MV Dali and discusses the new channel being opened by the Coast Guard, the Unified Command structure, and the NTSB ending press conferences.





#dali #baltimorebridge #baltimore #shipping #brdigecollapse #supplychain #containerships #containerships