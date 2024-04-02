MV Dali & Baltimore Bridge April 1, 2024 Update | Coast Guard opening a New Channel

MV Dali & Baltimore Bridge April 1, 2024 Update | New Channel, Who is in Charge & End of NTSB News: In this episode - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - provides an update on MV Dali and discusses the new channel being opened by the Coast Guard, the Unified Command structure, and the NTSB ending press conferences.
