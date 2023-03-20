Create New Account
Nicole: We Demand That Congress Start An Investigation Into The Origin Of The Fire In Mr. Miles Guo's Home And The Lawsuits Against Him. These Lawsuits Have Been Funded By The CCP
Published Yesterday
"We Demand That Congress Start An Investigation Into The Origin Of The Fire In Mr. Miles Guo's Home And The Lawsuits Against Him. These Lawsuits Have Been Funded By The CCP — The Chinese Communist Party! Also, Prosecutors Admitted Before A Federal Judge That They've Made Lots Of Contact With The CCP During The Prosecution Of Mr. Guo! Imagine, In World War II, America's Federal Prosecutors Collaborating With Nazi Germany To Prosecute American Jews In American Court — That's How Serious This Injustice Is!"


Nicole (@Nicole7749) speaking with a member of the media at a protest recently about the persecution of Chinese dissidents on American soil.


#FreeMilesGuo



