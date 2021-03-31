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"Narrative of A. Gordon Pym of Nantucket", preface, by Edgar Allan Poe
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11 views • March 31, 2021
The book I was reading from did not include a preface or concluding note, but the Gutenberg website I have been referencing in the description here does. This is the preface included on the Gutenberg site.
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The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket.
Comprising The Details Of A Mutiny And Atrocious Butchery On Board The American Brig Grampus, On Her Way To The South Seas, In The Month Of June, 1827.
With An Account Of The Recapture Of The Vessel By The Survivers; Their Shipwreck And Subsequent Horrible Sufferings From Famine; Their Deliverance By Means Of The British Schooner Jane Guy; The Brief Cruise Of This Latter Vessel In The Antarctic Ocean; Her Capture, And The Massacre Of Her Crew Among A Group Of Islands In The Eighty-Fourth Parallel Of Southern Latitude;
Together With The Incredible Adventures And Discoveries Still Farther South To Which That Distressing Calamity Gave Rise.
New-York: Harper & Brothers, 82 Cliff-St. 1838.
Entered, according to Act of Congress, in the year 1838, by HARPER & BROTHERS, in the Clerk's Office of the Southern District of New-York.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#preface
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The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket.
Comprising The Details Of A Mutiny And Atrocious Butchery On Board The American Brig Grampus, On Her Way To The South Seas, In The Month Of June, 1827.
With An Account Of The Recapture Of The Vessel By The Survivers; Their Shipwreck And Subsequent Horrible Sufferings From Famine; Their Deliverance By Means Of The British Schooner Jane Guy; The Brief Cruise Of This Latter Vessel In The Antarctic Ocean; Her Capture, And The Massacre Of Her Crew Among A Group Of Islands In The Eighty-Fourth Parallel Of Southern Latitude;
Together With The Incredible Adventures And Discoveries Still Farther South To Which That Distressing Calamity Gave Rise.
New-York: Harper & Brothers, 82 Cliff-St. 1838.
Entered, according to Act of Congress, in the year 1838, by HARPER & BROTHERS, in the Clerk's Office of the Southern District of New-York.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#preface
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