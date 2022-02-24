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Biden and the Democrats Played with Russian Fire and Got America Burned
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30 views • February 24, 2022
There are people to blame for how Russia is acting. This video will point out how we got here and where we are going.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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