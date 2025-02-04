BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Learn to Relax and Realize Self-Liberation
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
2 months ago

Key Lesson: Our suffering isn't because of the unwanted moments we meet along the Way; over such things we have no say. Whereas peace of mind is the realization that all things created have their own time and place and, when allowed to fulfill their given purpose, will move on without any struggle on our part.

Listen to a FREE TALK every Saturday morning on Insight Timer.  For more information:  https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

You are invited to listen to FREE ONLINE inner life talks given by Guy every Sunday at 9:30am (PT).  For more information:  https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.


freedomwisdomspiritualityrelaxtrue helpself-liberation
