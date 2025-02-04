Learn to Relax and Realize Self-Liberation

Key Lesson: Our suffering isn't because of the unwanted moments we meet along the Way; over such things we have no say. Whereas peace of mind is the realization that all things created have their own time and place and, when allowed to fulfill their given purpose, will move on without any struggle on our part.

