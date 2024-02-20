Create New Account
California Politician Proposes Raising Minimum Wage To New Heights
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Ms. Barbara Lee believes that if everyone in California earns $104,000 per year, that will be the bare minimum needed to survive there and afford $875,000 for a two bedroom house. 

It was after this video was recorded that I received notification that most of the state of California is under flood watch AGAIN.

