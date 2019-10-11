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Ep. 8 - The Truth About Social Security
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260 views • October 11, 2019
In my book, Pritical Thinking, I wrote that Social Security was doomed from the start.
It is nothing more than a government-sanctioned, intergenerational Ponzi Scheme! It is unconstitutional and should be abolished.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was not truthful with the American people when he was pushing the legislation that eventually passed.
Social Security will be insolvent by 2034. There are other alternatives currently implemented by dozens of countries around the world. Why doesn't the United States adopt one of them?
It is nothing more than a government-sanctioned, intergenerational Ponzi Scheme! It is unconstitutional and should be abolished.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was not truthful with the American people when he was pushing the legislation that eventually passed.
Social Security will be insolvent by 2034. There are other alternatives currently implemented by dozens of countries around the world. Why doesn't the United States adopt one of them?
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