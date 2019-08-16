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Trump expresses interest in purchasing Greenland: report
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8 views • August 16, 2019
The Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York on President Trump’s economy and how it affects him in the 2020 election as well as the Israeli ban of US Congresswomen and Trump hinting at the US purchasing Greenland.
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