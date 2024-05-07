CNN CONTROL ROOM PANICS 😱 WHEN THEY HEAR THIS!

RFK Jr. speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday night, criticized the Biden administration’s push for social media companies to monitor their platforms for medical misinfo. Kennedy was temporarily banned by Instagram for spreading misinfo online. Kennedy claimed Biden was “censoring me” and is “weaponizing federal agencies.”
CNN host Burnett was in shock!
