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PROOF OF PLANNED 'SURPRISE OUTBREAK' SINCE 2017
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107 views • June 02, 2020
Watch Anthony Fauci say at a press conference in 2017 there'll be a 'surprise outbreak' during Trump presidency.
Watch the full video from Banned.Video here https://banned.video/watch?id=5e8c9ef7475781009430c49d
Please share it in the interests of public awareness and to promote the truths and facts, instead of the lies.
Watch the full video from Banned.Video here https://banned.video/watch?id=5e8c9ef7475781009430c49d
Please share it in the interests of public awareness and to promote the truths and facts, instead of the lies.
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