FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 84:10-12 Sabbath Prayer, 20230401

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 84:10-12

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230401

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)





O my Merciful, Gracious, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Union that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

Heavenly Father, Your Holy Scriptures assure me that because I obey You, place my faith in the Atonement of Christ, and surrender my will to Your Holy Spirit, I already have Your blessings through Christ.

10 For a day in Your Heavenly Courts to worship You is better than a thousand in this world. I would rather be a doorkeeper in Your Church than dwell in the tents of unbelievers and wickedness.

11 For You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY of Heaven and Earth, are a Sun and Shield; in Your Compassion You continue to shower me with morning Mercies, Grace, and Glory; no good thing will You withhold from me and those who walk uprightly.

12 O LORD of Hosts, blessed, happy, and fortunate, is the Christian who completely surrenders their life to You and trusts in You 100%! Amen!

Thank You Merciful Father for blessing me with Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Power. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 84:10-12, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).