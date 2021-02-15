HomeGrown Weed Summit 2021

Cannabis is already widely available in Washington State. So why should Washington join the other states in recognizing the right to grow?To celebrate the 1st Annual Homegrown Weed Summit, we interview Don Skakie, co-founder of Homegrown Washington, a group of private adults who lead productive lives, are involved with their families and communities, follow the law and pay their taxes.Homegrown is about being able to grow a few plants of something that our state allows to be sold like beer or wine. Washington state law allows each adult to brew up to 200 gallons of beer or wine at home each year but growing even one cannabis plant is a felony unless authorized for medical purposes.This is contrary to the spirit and intent of Initiative 502, which reformed the state law and created a regulated system of licensed production, processing and sales of marijuana that has brought hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue to the state government, profits to those businesses, jobs to those who work in those businesses and economic benefit to the state and the communities where those businesses and workers spend their money.But initiative 502 was not primarily about money. Its main intent was to address the damaged caused by the failed war on marijuana. Without legal home growing, people are still having their lives destroyed by arrest, prosecution, imprisonment and asset seizure and forfeiture. Black, indigenous, and other people of color are disproportionately affected by the uneven and unfair application of the law and quite frankly law enforcement has more important matters to address.Show Notes:HomeGrow WashigntonHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.