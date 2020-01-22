Soros at it Again! This Time There is NO Opposition & he Wants to Completely Destroy US

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Wendy Welsh joins the program to explain Citizens United and how it has again reared its ugly head. This time though, Soros, and others like him, want to reverse the Supreme Court decision to allow the corporate media complete control over the minds of voters. They want to not only change the law in congress, they want to permanently embed this right into our constitution. The groups fighting for this absurd destruction of our freedom of speech claim there is no group mounting any serious opposition. You can learn more about this situation at http://HelpUncleSam.org