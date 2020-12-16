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FULL SHOW: Liberty Or Death! Government-Mandated Vaccines Are Government-Mandated Death
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35 views • December 16, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns in studio as the host of the War Room with a twist. Owen explains the incoming dangerous and deadly implications of the COVID vaccine and the acceptance of a Biden Presidency. An opportunity for Trump to drain the swamp with a different angle has arisen for President Trump, will he take the opportunity? Tom Pappert joins with the latest news from National File. Attorney Angus Lee joins to discuss a federal lawsuit he’s involved in fighting against COVID destroying our civil liberties. A whistleblower nurse joins to discuss her experience behind the scenes in the “COVID War Zone” and a call to action for American nurses to fight the medical fraud and tyranny. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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