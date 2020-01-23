Anna Maria Riezinger "You know Something is Wrong When"?

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Excellent book folks... It shows the hammer is going to fall on the fraud legal system soon, Nuremberg 2 is coming... Book Report on "You Know Something is Wrong When... An American Affidavit of Probable Cause" By Anna Maria Riezinger, by Rich Scheben on The Liberty Man Show with John Moore on RBN (Republic Broadcasting Network) great radio station.. More info here to my friends of FREEDOM...
PDF http://theplanetruth.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/anameraffidavitworking-latest.pdf
Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=425&v=zhNSXdge-R4
Under natural law, all people have the right to life, liberty, and estate; under the social contract, the people could instigate a revolution against the government when it acted against the interests of people, to replace the government with one that served the interests of the people. In some cases, deemed revolution an obligation
The right of revolution (or right of rebellion) is the right or duty of the people of a nation to overthrow a government that acts against their common interests and/or threatens the safety of the people without cause