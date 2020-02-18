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‌Apocalypse Now - Is COVID-19 Our Day of Reckoning?
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
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436 views • February 18, 2020
If you haven't heard about the coronavirus currently locking down China, you've likely been hiding under a rock. The explanations for the origin of the virus have been all over the place: it came from Chinese people eating weird animals (bat soup anyone?); it came from space hitchhiking on a meteorite; it escaped a biotech lab; it's a bioweapon launched by the US to cripple China's economy. There's tons of speculation, but little in the way of actual verifiable evidence.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we wax on about COVID-19. Are we all gonna die? Or will it fizzle out like previous pandemics?

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
healthchinahivvirusspreadwuhancontagionpandemiasarsbatscoronavirus2019-ncovcovid-19covid-2019
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