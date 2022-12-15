Hurun Global 500 2022 Report: 35 Major Chinese Company Valuations Plummet 50% Amid Clampdown

https://gnews.org/articles/588638
摘要：12/12/2022 The latest Hurun world ranking shows that the value of top Chinese firms has tumbled over 50% in two years amid ailing markets and the Chinese Communist Party’s brutal crackdown on the tech and housing industries.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.