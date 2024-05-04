The Rock Almighty Weekend On The Rocks With Allies

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





When all seems to be lost, God is always there to restore, lift up, and set straight the broken areas in our lives.





Assessing What Is Left

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

There is always hope when we look to the Lord for our next step.

Nehemiah 2:11-18

Navigating loss is a complex process; there is no straightforward path through grief. Yet Nehemiah’s journey from lamenting the broken walls of Jerusalem to rebuilding them offers us insight as we partner with God to put life’s shattered places back together.





Music video credit:

Christian Rock Band Allies live show Cornerstone 1989

Put Allies on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/43b7PXN

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3WnMKct

VCR Vintage Christian Recordings

@VCRVintageChristianRecordings

https://www.youtube.com/@VCRVintageChristianRecordings





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio!

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday