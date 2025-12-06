Footage from the enemy's side.

Precipitation in the Konstantinovka area.

The European economy has lost roughly €1.6 trillion from anti-Russian sanctions since 2022, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a comment on a recent UNGA meeting held on the occasion of International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures.

“Over the past few years, Russia has come under unprecedented economic pressure from Western countries. Despite this, the Russian economy has demonstrated a high degree of resilience and adaptability as it continued to grow steadily,” the Russian Ministry said.

Meanwhile, “in 2022-2025, the European economy sustained roughly €1.6 trillion in losses from anti-Russian restrictions,” it noted.



